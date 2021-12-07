Afghans wait and worry at US bases after frantic evacuation

Given the extent of the challenge, the agencies have enlisted help beyond groups that typically work with refugees, including veterans groups and even local sports clubs to sponsor families to help them get situated. Resettlement officials say it might have been easier if the entire process had been shifted to a U.S. territory such as Guam, which has been used for that purpose in the past, or if there had been more time to prepare in advance for their arrival.

“This thing should have been planned before they announced the withdrawal. Right? So in that sense, it is taking longer than it should,” Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, another of the nine resettlement organizations, said. “But considering they decided to plan for this after they made the decision to withdraw, given that the depletion of the capacity of the U.S. refugee program over the last four years, none of this is surprising.”

While refugees receive temporary assistance after being resettled, most are expected to achieve self-sufficiency. That proves to be difficult when many don’t speak English well, have academic credentials that won’t be recognized in the U.S. and lack the job and credit history needed.

Saber said he hopes his experience as a military interpreter will allow him to join the Army. He recently learned that he would be getting resettled in Phoenix, but has no idea when he’ll leave. “I’m just waiting for a flight.”

