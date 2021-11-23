After 4 years as pawn in US-China game, Seattle man is home

Hsu’s luck didn’t change until the weeks leading up to the November video conference. Hsu said he got a call from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 11. He was instructed to get to Guangzhou, a southern Chinese megacity about 900 miles from his apartment in Shanghai, in time for a charter flight home early that Sunday morning.

He went to see his 103-year-old grandmother. She cried when he told her he was leaving. “I could tell she was wondering if she’d see me again,” he said.

Hsu never told his grandmother about his exit ban because he worried for her health. He never told her that he had been held for six months in solitary confinement, under constant surveillance, with lights that never went off. Or that his wife – also innocent of any crime – had also been blocked from leaving China until last year, for reasons that were never clear to them. As a consequence, their teenage daughter was effectively orphaned in Seattle for nearly three years.

Sunday morning, Nov. 14, dawned in Guangzhou with a glorious blue sky. At the airport, Hsu walked across the tarmac toward a waiting Gulfstream 5 jet.

Hsu said he saw seven people disembark, though he didn’t know who they were.