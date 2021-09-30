As energy crisis looms, Spain shields supply of Algerian gas

Both Naturgy and Enagás are stakeholders in the Europe-Mahgreb pipeline, or EMPL, which delivers an annual average of 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to southern Spain via Morocco and across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Naturgy and Algeria’s Sonatrach own the Medgaz pipeline that has linked Algeria directly with the Iberian Peninsula since 2010. That pipeline pumps some 8 billion cubic meters but it was unclear if it would be possible to expand its capacity, as Algeria wants, to absorb the gas delivery that currently goes through Morocco.

Morocco takes 7% of the gas that is pumped through the pipeline, which began operating in November 1996. Its share has become an important contribution to the country's energy mix and will dry up at the end of October.

Asked by lawmakers in Spain about his upcoming trip to Algeria, Albares said Wednesday that supplies were guaranteed.

“The supply of gas to Spain is not in danger because our Moroccan and Algerian friends want to work together in this field," the minister said.

Last month, Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco, citing Rabat’s support for the “supposed right to self-determination” of the Kabyle, an Indigenous people of northern Algeria, as well as alleged “acts of espionage” with spyware. The Algerian government announced Sept. 23 it was closing its airspace to all Moroccan planes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0