Biden, Modi pledge cooperation as both deal with China

President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies agreeing to strengthen their nations' partnership at a moment when both countries face strained relations with China.

India is in the midst of a 9-monthslong military standoff with China along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh. Tens of thousands of soldiers are facing each other at friction points in the region in sub-zero temperatures. At the same time, Biden is determined to depart from former President Donald Trump's hot-and-cold relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump alternately courted and cajoled Beijing, pressing for a major trade agreement while downplaying China's efforts to squelch pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Trump also initially assured Americans that China had the coronavirus “very well under control” before later blaming the Chinese government — often using xenophobic language — for being responsible for the worst public health crisis in the U.S. in more than a century.