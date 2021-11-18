Biden, Trudeau to discuss electric vehicle dispute at summit

Trudeau, Freeland and other Canadian ministers met with U.S. officials on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to express their concerns. And Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said she raised concerns about the electric vehicle provision with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week.

Freeland said that for Canada, “Job one here in the U.S. this week is to really make our American counterparts aware of the extent to which their current approach to this issue is a problem for Canada and to really explain to them that the way they have formulated this incentive really, really has the potential to become the dominant issue in our bilateral relationship.”

As Biden, Trudeau and Lopez Obrador resume the tradition of the North America Leaders' Summit, the three allies also face deep differences on migration and climate issues.

There's “not that much in common between them, at least in their vision for what they want for their countries,” said Kenneth Frankel, president of the Canadian Council for the Americas. “Not just what they want for their countries, but what they can deliver for their countries.”