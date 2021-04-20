Biden urges to Kosovo continue 'essential' talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has urged Kosovo's government to continue a dialogue on normalizing ties with neighboring Serbia and said that any agreement between the two former war foes “should be centered on mutual recognition.”

Biden sent a letter to Kosovo’s new president, Vjosa Osmani, whose office made the communication public on Tuesday. In it, he said Washington would “continue to support efforts to secure a lasting peace through productive dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and ultimately a comprehensive normalization agreement, which we believe should be centered on mutual recognition.”

Biden called the normalization of relations with Serbia "essential for Kosovo to realize its potential and fully integrate into Euro-Atlantic institutions.”

“I know reaching that goal will require flexibility and difficult compromises along the way, and the Untied States will be your partner at every step,” the U.S president wrote.

The government that took office in Kosovo in March has said it is focused in fighting the pandemic and that talks with Serbia are not high on its list of immediate goals.

European Union-facilitated negotiations to normalize ties between Serbia and its former province started a decade ago and stalled last year.