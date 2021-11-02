Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

Since he launched his presidential campaign in 2015, Biden has cast the 21st century as a generational struggle between democracies and autocracies — principally the rising threat from China.

As much as the five-day European trip was meant to promote Biden’s message that America is back, it also was meant to highlight why he believes the U.S. must reengage with the world after four years of isolation. The president worked to forge new alliances and coalitions meant to contain Beijing from all sides, and on a host of economic, security and environmental issues.

Asked why American should commit to cutting emissions when China and Russia have not done likewise to the same degree — a frequent complaint that his predecessor cited to justify withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate accord — Biden answered forcefully: “Because we want to be able to breathe, and we want to be able to lead the world.”

Biden issued a rare public mea culpa during the climate summit for America's step away from leadership on climate during the Trump administration.

“Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all of the problems we have so far,” Biden said, have “overwhelming obligations” to the poorer nations that account for few of the emissions yet are paying a price as the planet has grown hotter.