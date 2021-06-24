Biden vows to evacuate thousands of Afghans who helped US

President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that Afghans who helped the U.S. military “are not going to be left behind" as his administration stepped up planning to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters while their applications for U.S. entry are processed.

A senior administration official said planning has accelerated in recent days to relocate the Afghans and their families to other countries or U.S. territories while their visa applications are sorted. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the unannounced plans.

The administration intends to carry out the evacuation later this summer, likely in August, before its September deadline to withdraw U.S. forces, according to a second official familiar with the deliberations but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Both officials added that the administration has not settled on a country or countries for the planned temporary relocation. Evacuating Afghans to a U.S. territory is seen as complicated because it could lead to the visa applicants having greater legal rights as they are vetted. Asked if he had determined where Afghans would be relocated as they await U.S. visas, Biden said he did not know.