Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening as the two sides look to dial back tensions after a rough start to the U.S.-China relationship since Biden took office earlier this year.

The White House is setting low expectations for the video call between the leaders. Biden looks to stress that the two nations need to set guardrails in deepening areas of conflict in the increasingly complicated relationship between the two nations. White House officials said that no major announcements are expected to come from the meeting.

“I wouldn’t set the expectation ... that this is intended to have major deliverables or outcomes," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who added that the two leaders would discuss how to manage the countries' competition and cooperate in areas where interests align.

The meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February. It comes after the U.S. and China this week pledged at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions.