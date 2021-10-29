Biden's Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime

Holy Trinity is steeped in American history and played a role in advocating for abolition, desegregation and civil rights since it was founded in 1787. President John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic U.S. president, also worshipped there.

In addition, the White House said it would make a donation to charity in the pope's name.

Francis gave Biden a ceramic tile depicting the iconography of the pilgrim, as well as a collection of the pope’s main teaching documents, the Vatican said.

Biden takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. Biden wears a rosary and frequently attends Mass, yet his support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops, some of whom have suggested he should be denied Communion.

No live pictures or video of the meeting were provided due to last-minute Vatican restrictions on press access. A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting, described laughter and a clear rapport between Biden and the pope when the larger delegation entered the room.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in previewing the visit, said she expected a “warm and constructive dialogue” between the two leaders.