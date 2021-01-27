Blinken takes US diplomacy helm, vows to revamp State Dept

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s new top diplomat took the helm of the State Department on Wednesday with a vow to rebuild the ranks of the foreign service and rely on its expertise as the Biden administration tries to restore U.S. global standing.

On his first full day in the job, Antony Blinken told a coronavirus-limited audience of employees in the department's main lobby that he values their work and commitment. He also said that they have a hard road ahead with the world watching how they will pursue foreign policy after four years of former President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine.

President Joe Biden has vowed to reverse Trump's approach, which had alienated many traditional U.S. allies who perceived it as a hardline unilateral approach that left no room for negotiation. Blinken said that after four years, the United States would again engage with allies on a reciprocal, rather than a purely transactional, basis.