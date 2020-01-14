Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang spoke to about 50 supporters during the 'Pancakes with Andrew Yang' event at the Red Berry Cafe …

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spelled out his vision for America's future foreign policy to about 150 …

A warming climate due to increased greenhouse gas emissions is causing increased flooding because warmer skies can hold more moisture that eventually drops. In 2019, both the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers experienced record flooding, causing billions of dollars in damage to cities and farms.

COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: THE ISSUES

Countdown to Caucus: The Issues is a week-long series to help Iowa Quad-City voters decide who they will choose to caucus for on Feb. 3. From Jan. 12-18, we'll break down an issue, tell you where top candidates stand, and why it matters to the Quad-Cities.