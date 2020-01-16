Bringing it home

The geographic center of the Quad-Cities is the Rock Island Arsenal, home of First Army headquarters. The Arsenal is responsible for more than $1 billion in economic impact, as well as some 6,500 jobs. Foreign wars and conflicts invariably reach east Iowa and west Illinois, an area home to a relatively large number of military families and veterans. The crisis with Iran has been a talking point for many Quad-Citians. In his opening remarks at Davenport's first City Council meeting of the decade, Mayor Mike Matson led a moment of silence "folks not with their families right now" who are "defending our freedom."