Support for public education measures runs rampant through the expansive Democratic presidential primary field.
The candidates have introduced a wide array of policy proposals designed to show their support for public schools, K-through-12 and beyond.
One consistent point of agreement among the candidates is the need to install a federal education secretary with public school experience. It is a virtually automatic and vociferous applause line each time a Democratic presidential candidate on the campaign trail pledges to appoint a secretary unlike current Sec. Betsy DeVos, a staunch supporter of school choice and voucher programs that public education advocates say take resources away from public schools.
Some candidates have proposed ways to boost teacher pay in K-through-12 schools and provide free access to pre-school for 3- and 4-year-olds.
But some of the sharpest disagreements and most unique proposals relate to post-high school education.
Like the Medicare-for-all debate in health care, tuition-free college provides a dividing line among the Democratic candidates. But all proposals are aimed at a pair of flash points for college students and their families: the rising cost of tuition and ballooning student loan debt.
The cost of tuition has more than doubled in the past 20 years, and student loan debt, at $1.6 trillion, has exceeded car loan and credit card debt in the U.S.
Some, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are proposing tuition-free college for all and eliminating student loan debt.
Others have proposed more modest steps. Joe Biden, for example, has pitched tuition-free two-year community college, while Pete Buttigieg has proposed making tuition free just for students from low-income families.
The candidates also have proposed various ways to support technical training and apprenticeship programs as businesses search for workers at a time of low unemployment in Iowa and across the country.
