Bringing it home

In Davenport there were just over 190 confirmed shootings in 2019. Law enforcement officials have said the city and Scott County needs ways of reaching young people before they pick up guns. Davenport Chief Paul Sikorski has said he doesn’t think prison time rehabilitates prisoners, while Sheriff Tim Lane has said recidivism can only be combated by offering ex-convicts realistic opportunities.

Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, a partnership of the federal justice system and the Davenport Police, police placed new billboards in neighborhoods with high gun violence. The billboards have sayings like "no parole ever" and "gun crime equals fed time."

Scott County is weighing the construction of a new Juvenile Detention Center and the expansion of the county jail — but also is eyeing the formation of an assessment center to help young people before and after involvement in crime.