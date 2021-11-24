EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence

It all goes against initial expectations for the holiday season when it was thought that Europeans unburdened by COVID-19 restrictions would dip into their forced savings of the past year and spend, giving the economy a major shot in the arm.

Now, the ECDC warned, “the end-of-year festive season is traditionally associated with activities such as social gatherings, shopping and travelling, which pose significant additional risks for intensified transmission of Delta.”

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon spoke of health systems already being overwhelmed in some EU nations, and others being close to it. “We have to take it now really serious in the sense that measures have to be applied in order to reduce transmission.”

In the past though, this has meant lockdowns and wholesale closures of businesses that were responsible for the unprecedented economic slump.

Ammon was addressing everything from less intrusive measures such as mandatory mask wearing or remote work to lockdowns.

“We still have some time until Christmas,” Ammon said. "But if the situation doesn’t get better, it might mean that these measures should be taken over Christmas as well.”

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.