EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

So the EU sees the U.K.’s March 3 statement as proof that Britain has now twice sought to violate an international agreement.

“The recent measures once again set the U.K. on the path of a deliberate breach of its international law obligations and the duty of good faith that should prevail," EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic wrote to his U.K. counterpart David Frost.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland’s status was underscored this year when the EU threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to shore up the bloc’s supply. That would have drawn a hard border on the island of Ireland - exactly the scenario the Brexit deal was crafted to avoid.

The grace periods cover areas such as animal products and parcel deliveries to Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain and mean checks are not yet fully applied.

The first of the grace periods had been due to expire at the end of this month but the U.K. has pledged to extend them until October in a move widely welcomed by businesses in Belfast.

“The U.K. authorities have authorized individuals to disregard Union law, even though it is directly applicable to them," Sefcovic wrote.