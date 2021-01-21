Europe's court condemns Russia over 2008 war with Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Europe's top human rights court on Thursday found Russia responsible for a swath of violations in Georgia's breakaway regions after the 2008 Russia-Georgia war.

Georgia hailed the verdict by the European Court of Human Rights as a major victory.

President Salome Zurabishvili described the ruling as “historic,” noting that Georgia was “recognized as a victim of this war and it is a great achievement for our country, our society, our history and our future."

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia also described the verdict as a landmark move, saying that “the case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights has ended with Georgia’s victory.”

The August 2008 war erupted when Georgian troops tried unsuccessfully to regain control over the Moscow-backed breakaway province of South Ossetia, and Russia sent troops that routed the Georgian military in five days of fighting.

After the war, Moscow set up military bases in South Ossetia and another breakaway Georgian province, Abkhazia, and recognized them as independent states, while most of the world has continued to consider them part of Georgia.