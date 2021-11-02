Faith groups increasingly join fight against climate change

Religious groups including the World Council of Churches also have joined the fossil fuel divestment movement. “This isn’t just a stunt,” said Harper, whose organization has backed such faith-based efforts since 2013. He said it evolved from a symbolic gesture to a key road map into the future.

Not all religious decision makers are on board with divestment nor is every member of a faith tradition of like mind. In the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), the general assembly voted in 2018 to continue engaging with fossil fuel companies it holds stock in.

The issue is expected to be raised again in the 2022 general assembly. “The concern with divestment was that there wasn’t anything in there for the transition of workers — to go into alternative energies,” Peterson said.

Not all the faithful believe in renewable energy or even accept the science behind global warming.

“White evangelical Christians are some of the most suspicious of climate science and the least accepting of solutions to address it,” said the Rev. Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, vice president of the Evangelical Environmental Network. His ministry navigates that suspicion by connecting climate science to faith rather than politics, emphasizing authority of scripture and sanctity of human life.