For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions

Thousands of troops spent a harrowing two weeks protecting the airlift of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said he believed remaining Americans who want to leave will still be able to. He called the situation heartbreaking but said that even if U.S. forces had stayed another 10 days, “we wouldn’t have gotten everybody out that we wanted to get out, and there still would have been people who would have been disappointed with that. It’s a tough situation.”

Blinken put the number of Americans still in Afghanistan at under 200, “likely closer to 100,” and said the State Department would keep working to get them out. He said the U.S. diplomatic presence would shift to Doha, Qatar.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said Tuesday of the effort to get remaining Americans out: “It's just that it has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission." On ABC's “Good Morning America," he cited “considerable leverage” over the Taliban to complete that effort.