Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

Polish officials, including the country's ambassador to Israel, Marek Magierowski, argue that it is only a civil case and that it represents no threat to freedom of speech. Magierowski, in a letter to the representative of Holocaust survivors in Israel, expressed his concern about the anti-Semitic slurs that have erupted in connection to the case.

The niece of a man in the village of Malinowo, whose wartime behavior is briefly mentioned, is suing Grabowski and Engelking, demanding 100,000 zlotys ($27,000) in damages and an apology in newspapers.

According to evidence presented in the book, Edward Malinowski, an elder in the village, allowed a Jewish woman to survive by helping her pass as a non-Jew. But the survivor’s testimony is also quoted as saying that he was an accomplice in the deaths of several dozen Jews. Malinowski was acquitted of collaborating with the Germans in a postwar trial.

The niece, Filomena Leszczynska, 81, has been backed by the Polish League Against Defamation, a group which is close to the Polish government and has received grants in the past.

That organization argued that the two scholars are guilty of “defiling the good name" of a Polish hero, whom they claim had no role in harming Jews, and by extension harming the dignity and pride of all Poles.