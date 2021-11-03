German health minister seeks to step up booster shots

Germany's health minister called Wednesday for booster vaccinations to be stepped up and for more frequent checks of people's vaccination or test status as new COVID-19 infections increase.

Senior health officials also appealed anew to German residents who haven't yet been vaccinated at all to get their shots, though Health Minister Jens Spahn acknowledged that many of the holdouts can't be convinced. They said that pressure on hospital beds is rising, particularly in regions where vaccination rates are relatively low.

Spahn said that although officials agreed in August to make booster shots available to over-60s and nursing home residents and staff, only a bit over 2 million have been administered so far.

“That is much too few — the pace of boosters is not sufficient,” he added.

There is some tension between the minister and doctors' organizations over the issue. Germany's independent standing committee on vaccination — whose recommendations are followed by many doctors — currently recommends boosters for over-70s and a few other groups, but the health ministry says everyone who wants one is entitled to one.