 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German health minister seeks to step up booster shots
0 comments
AP

German health minister seeks to step up booster shots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Germany's health minister called Wednesday for booster vaccinations to be stepped up and for more frequent checks of people's vaccination or test status as new COVID-19 infections increase.

Senior health officials also appealed anew to German residents who haven't yet been vaccinated at all to get their shots, though Health Minister Jens Spahn acknowledged that many of the holdouts can't be convinced. They said that pressure on hospital beds is rising, particularly in regions where vaccination rates are relatively low.

Spahn said that although officials agreed in August to make booster shots available to over-60s and nursing home residents and staff, only a bit over 2 million have been administered so far.

“That is much too few — the pace of boosters is not sufficient,” he added.

There is some tension between the minister and doctors' organizations over the issue. Germany's independent standing committee on vaccination — whose recommendations are followed by many doctors — currently recommends boosters for over-70s and a few other groups, but the health ministry says everyone who wants one is entitled to one.

“If every country waited for data before they do anything, we wouldn't have any data,” Spahn said, noting that boosters have been cleared by European authorities and vaccinations of teenagers also were started well before a recommendation from the committee. He said the most at-risk should take priority, but as far as others are concerned “the vaccine is there, the clearance is there and findings from other countries are there.”

Official figures show that about two-thirds of Germany's population of 83 million has completed its first round of vaccination. The head of the country's disease control center, Lothar Wieler, said that 16.2 million people age 12 or above remain unvaccinated — including 3.2 million over-60s.

Germany hasn't made coronavirus vaccinations obligatory for any professional groups, unlike some of its European counterparts. But regional governments have limited access to some indoor events and facilities to people who have been vaccinated, have recently recovered or been tested, and some are tightening those rules.

Checks are often lax at best.

“If my vaccination certificate is checked more often in one day in Rome than it sometimes is in four weeks in Germany, then I think more can be done,” Spahn said. He also called for obligatory testing across Germany of nursing home staff and visitors, including those who have been vaccinated.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
National

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

  • Updated

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

+7
How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
National

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Government & Politics

Activists protest Sinema at Bisbee wedding

PHOENIX (AP) — Activists protested outside a wedding where U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was officiating over the weekend, the latest confrontation between demonstrators and the Arizona Democrat who opposes key parts of President Joe Biden's social services and climate change package.

Government & Politics

LGBT rights ballot drive officially dead after appeal denied

  • Updated

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear the appeal of an LGBTQ-rights ballot committee that contended officials wrongly disqualified tens thousands of voter signatures it submitted for an initiative to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Coldest in seven months for parts of the southern Plains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News