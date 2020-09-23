Grassley urges more aggressive lending of pandemic relief funds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is urging the U.S. Treasury to be more aggressive in pushing coronavirus relief funds into the economy to offset the impact of the pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week that the $454 billion in federal lending programs enacted in March to protect the economy were working as intended. He went on to say he doesn’t anticipate easing access to those loan programs because “there’s not much more we can do.”

Instead, the treasury secretary suggested repurposing the $259 billion remaining in those programs for other spending. He attributed low participation in some of the programs to the need of would-be borrowers for grants, rather than loans, that would require additional congressional funding.

However, Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said Mnuchin “is not moving aggressively enough to encourage the (Federal Reserve) to make greater use of this.”

The argument for the funds is that every $1 loaned would incentivize $10 of economic activity — a $4.5 trillion boost to the economy, Grassley said.

However, he’s seen hesitancy to use the funds that were meant to back up lending by the Federal Reserve “the same way the Fed backs up banks.”