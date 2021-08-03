Harris to focus on security, economic ties on SE Asia trip

Harris has had less public engagement in Southeast Asia, but Asia has been a central focus for the Biden administration from the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency, as he’s sought to counter China’s diplomatic and military incursions in the region.

Relations between the U.S. and China deteriorated sharply under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity and human rights.

Last week, during a speech at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping is “deadly earnest about becoming the most powerful military force in the world, as well as the largest and most prominent economy in the world by the mid-'40s, the 2040s.”

The president has sent some of his top Cabinet officials to Asia to show support for U.S. allies in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made their first overseas trip to Japan and South Korea. Austin traveled to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines last month where he vowed U.S. support against Beijing's intrusions in the South China Sea.