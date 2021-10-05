High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner's state secrets case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the government's ability to keep what it says are state secrets from a man who was tortured by the CIA following 9/11 and is now held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

At the center of the case being heard Wednesday is whether Abu Zubaydah, who was captured in Pakistan in 2002 and thought at the time to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida, can get information related to his detention. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah's time at a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say he was held and tortured.

A federal appeals court sided with Zubaydah, and said that though the government maintained that the information should be kept secret, a judge should determine whether any information he is seeking can be disclosed.

The case has its origins in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks when the CIA set up a detention and interrogation program designed to collect intelligence about terrorist plots against Americans. As part of that program, the agency set up secret prisons, so-called black sites, in other countries and used extreme interrogation techniques now widely viewed as torture.