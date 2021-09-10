Japan vaccine minister seeks to be next prime minister

Kono emphasized his achievements as vaccine minister, portraying himself as someone who gets things done, by tearing down bureaucratic barriers if necessary.

Kono, who is also regulatory reform minister, was picked by Suga to lead the country's vaccination campaign in January before its rollout in mid-February, months behind other countries.

Within weeks, Kono was tasked with the ambitious goal of fully vaccinating all of the nation's elderly by the end of July, which he achieved by boosting the administration of doses to 1 million per day — another goal set by Suga.

Japan is now on par with the United States in terms of percentage of people who have received at least one shot, and will be in the “top class” among the Group of Seven industrialized nations by the end of September or early October, he said.

Kono, considered a liberal on social issues such as gender equality and diversity but hawkish on national security, is seen as standing somewhere in the middle between Takaichi and Kishida, though he has shifted somewhat to the conservative side, apparently to broaden his support among conservatives.

Some governing party lawmakers are cautious about Kono’s past support for a phasing out of nuclear energy.