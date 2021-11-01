Jill Biden dons apron and gloves, helps students make pasta

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Jill Biden, a descendant of Italians, donned an apron and rubber gloves Monday to help culinary students at a Navy school in Italy make ravioli and noodles, a task she says she mastered with her grandmother.

“I'm used to Italian cooking,” the U.S. first lady told the culinary class at Naples Middle High School, a U.S. Defense Department school at U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples. The base is home to more than 50 separate military commands.

She visited the school as part of her work back home supporting military families through an initiative named Joining Forces. She also dropped by a robotics class and praised the fortitude of military kids and their parents at a pep rally held in the gymnasium.

“I used to make homemade pasta all the time for dinner,” Biden said after she and a female student showed off their tray of cheese ravioli for news cameras trailing the first lady.

Her paternal grandparents were Italian and she spoke of how her grandmother would hang the fresh noodles in her kitchen. Sometimes she helped make the pasta.