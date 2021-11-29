Live updates: WHO warns omicron variant risk is 'very high'

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that travelers from those countries will have to go through a 14-day quarantine.

The new rules are to begin Wednesday and last until Dec. 17.

The government, which has been resisting new restrictions as infections surge, is lowering its current limit of 75% capacity in restaurants and cultural events to 50%.

Poland is among a growing list of countries moving to restrict travel following the discovery of omicron, even though it still isn’t clear how it will affect the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG — South African doctors say that the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant cases is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.

Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of the new cases have been reported, says he has seen a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days.

He said that so far the cases have been very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms, dry coughs, fever, night sweats, a lot of body pains. He said most have been treated at home.

He also said that the vaccinated are faring much better than the unvaccinated.