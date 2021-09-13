Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — It's in the European Union's strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join.

The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership. But due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement and the years of diplomatic crises the EU faced as Britain left the bloc, those Balkan nations have been left to seek other alliances, including with Russia and China.

“All of us who are already members of the European Union should always make clear to ourselves that there is an absolute geo-strategic interest for us to really include these countries into the EU,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

Merkel noted the presence of other suitors for the Balkan nations.