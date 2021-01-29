Moscow court puts Navalny's allies under house arrest

The Prosecutor General's office and the Interior Ministry also issued stern warnings to the public not to join the protests, saying participants could face criminal charges of taking part in mass riots if the rallies turn violent. That carries a prison sentence of up to eight years, and those engaging in violence against police could face up to 15 years.

Navalny’s arrest and the harsh police actions at the protests have brought wide criticism from the West and calls for his release.

Appearing in court via video link from the Matrosskaya Tishina jail, Navalny on Thursday denounced the criminal proceedings against him as part of a government campaign to intimidate the opposition.

“You won’t succeed in scaring tens of millions of people who have been robbed by that government,” he said. “Yes, you have the power now to put me in handcuffs, but it’s not going to last forever.”

Raising the heat on Putin just after Navalny's arrest, his team released a two-hour video on his YouTube channel about a lavish Black Sea residence purportedly built for the president that features amenities like an “aqua-discotheque,” an opulent hookah lounge equipped for watching pole dances and a casino. The video has been viewed over 100 million times and drew a stream of sarcastic jokes on the internet.