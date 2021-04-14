NATO to match US troop pullout from Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 forces from Afghanistan to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country starting on May 1.

Stoltenberg said the full withdrawal would be completed “within a few months” but did not mention the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks set as a goal by Biden.

“We will start the withdrawal of NATO Resolute Support forces by May 1,” Stoltenberg said Wednesday. “We plan to complete the withdrawal of all our troops within a few months.”

“We went into Afghanistan together, we have adjusted our posture together and we are united in leaving together,” he said. He added that any attacks on withdrawing NATO forces would draw a firm and forceful response from the alliance.

Stoltenberg revealed the decision shortly after Biden formally announced his plans and after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Blinken and Austin spent the day in talks with senior officials from the alliance’s 30 members to discuss NATO’s future presence in Afghanistan.