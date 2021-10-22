NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea has increasingly criticized the United States’ broader security role in the Asia Pacific amid an intensifying competition with China, Pyongyang’s major ally and economic lifeline. Last month, the North threatened unspecified countermeasures following the Biden administration’s decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

“It is a well-known fact that the U.S. troops and its military bases in (South Korea) are in use to put pressure on China and that the huge forces of the U.S. and its satellite states, which are being concentrated near Taiwan, can be committed to a military operation targeting the DPRK at any time,” Pak said, using an abbreviation of the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He said the increasing military presence of U.S.-led “hostile forces” in the region was based on a “lame assertion” that North Korea and China would cause trouble in Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula.

“This reality proves that the U.S. is in its bid to stifle our country and China, both socialist countries, in order to hold on to its supremacy,” Pak said.