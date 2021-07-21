No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar

Sherman’s visit to China follows a significant deterioration in already badly strained U.S.-China ties in just the past two weeks, and there had been questions about why the trip was not announced at the same time as the rest of her travel to the region.

Senior U.S. officials would not confirm suggestions that the Chinese had initially offered only lower-level officials for Sherman to meet. But they said the Biden administration would not have agreed to the visit unless they were assured Sherman would be able to see top-ranking officials in person. The officials were not authorized to preview the trip publicly ahead of Wednesday's formal announcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The State Department said the administration was “exploring opportunities” to engage face to face with Chinese officials at senior levels.

“These discussions are part of ongoing U.S. efforts to hold candid exchanges with PRC officials to advance U.S. interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship,” the department said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “The Deputy Secretary will discuss areas where we have serious concerns about PRC actions, as well as areas where our interests align.”