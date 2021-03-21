North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial.

Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. His extradition came after a Malaysian court rejected his assertion that the charges were politically motivated.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Sunday.

A federal judge in Washington had issued a warrant for Mun’s arrest on May 2, 2019 on money laundering and conspiracy charges. Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after the U.S. requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the extradition, but Mun challenged the bid.

His lawyer has said Mun worries he won’t get a fair trial in the U.S. They have argued that the extradition is “politically motivated” and aimed to increase pressure on North Korea over the nation’s missile program.