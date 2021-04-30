Officials in Switzerland push back at Biden 'tax haven' barb

“The OECD has confirmed this in writing to Switzerland in 2020,” Roesch said. “We reported this to the U.S. Treasury last week, as this is not the first time the new administration has made these statements.”

She said Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer would make U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aware of the information “at the earliest opportunity.”

While Biden called out offshore tax havens, anti-corruption activists say the United States should also scrutinize rules that help tax evaders closer to home.

The London-based Tax Justice Network last year named the U.S. as the second-biggest enabler of financial secrecy worldwide, after the Cayman Islands and ahead of Switzerland.

Delaware, the state that Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years, has long had a reputation for allowing companies and wealthy individuals to hide the true beneficiaries of anonymous shell companies registered there.

Tax Justice Network expert Nick Shaxson said for many years, there was a “plague on both houses" in both the U.S. and Switzerland, but each country has also cleaned up its act in recent years. He cited in particular a U.S. reform in the waning days of the Trump administration.