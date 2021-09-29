Oregon school board adopts stricter political symbols ban

“This policy is so innocuous. It just says that teachers can’t display political symbols at work while they’re on school time,' Shannon said. “I don’t want to spend five, six more minutes on this issue, let alone six more weeks.”

School Board Director Brandy Penner, who voted against the new, broader policy, said Shannon’s statements were a “ridiculous attempt at pretending this is nothing.”

“Maybe it is nothing to you as a white, privileged male,” Penner said. “But, it’s a really big deal to a lot of our community, and a lot of our staff, and a lot of our students.”

Newberg Superintendent Joe Morelock said the policy could be difficult to enforce.

“I think the difficulty is that we’re going to have different people in different buildings, different leaders who will be taking these complaints, and I think one of the biggest challenges is for us to have consistency across all the buildings about what’s OK and what’s not OK,” Morelock said.

