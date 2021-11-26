Poland says no new restrictions despite infection surge

The deputy health minister, Waldemar Kraska, said last week that more restrictions are pointless because Poles are predisposed to rejecting them. "We have a gene of opposition in us," he said.

Niedzielski, the health minister, has said the government would consider additional restrictions in mid December if infection numbers don't decline by then. He said that would be a “black scenario,” and “it all depends on the efficiency of hospitals.”

Poland faces the rising infections as a worrying new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in South Africa, while the start of immunizing kids aged 5-11 — which should help raise immunity in the population — is still weeks away.

Michal Dworczyk, the government’s vaccination chief, said the government doesn't plan to make vaccinations mandatory and that more educational campaigns wouldn't help much given that “everyone knows about vaccinations" already.

Dworczyk said at this stage, a “sharp increase in the number of vaccinations can only be influenced by fear.”

