Poll: Many Democrats want more US support for Palestinians

Among Democrats, 51% say the U.S. is not supportive enough of the Palestinians. The sentiment jumps to 62% among Democrats who describe themselves as liberal. On the other hand, 49% of Republicans say the U.S. is not supportive enough of the Israelis, a number that rises to 61% among those who say they're conservative.

Paul Spelce, a 26-year-old Democratic-leaning independent voter and supporter of Palestinian statehood, is a member of a heavily religious Texas Republican family whose support for Israel is ingrained with their Christian faith. Spelce, of Austin, says he followed news of last month's Gaza war and the U.S. response closely on the radio as he helped deliver mail.

“I started paying a lot more attention," said Spelce, who said he disapproved of Biden's handling of the conflict and thinks the United States is too supportive of Israelis and not supportive enough of the Palestinians.

“I don't think Biden's word was that strong," Spelce said. “And I don't think, you know, this administration ... can actually do anything” regarding the conflict.