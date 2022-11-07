 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson

From the This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 7 series

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is currently being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines.

The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday following damage to three power lines.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Kremlin administration of the partially occupied Kherson region, said Monday that “power and connectivity is being partially restored" in Kherson city. The alleged attack occurred on the Berislav-Kakhovka power line, and Russian state media reported on Sunday that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had also been damaged by Ukrainian strikes.

Ukrainian officials haven't responded to the allegations.

People are also reading…

Stremousov has repeatedly called for civilians to evacuate from Kherson — which lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River — to Russian-controlled territory on the eastern bank in anticipation of a major Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the strategic port city.

Tens of thousands of civilians have already left the regional capital after being ordered to evacuate the area in October in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive which has retaken around 88 settlements in the region, or around 13% of territory previously held by Russian forces.

A daily update from Ukraine’s presidential office on Monday said that Russian soldiers in plainclothes have been moving into apartments in Kherson that civilians had left during the evacuation. One Kherson resident told The Associated Press that Russian military personnel were going door to door, checking property deeds and forcing tenants to leave immediately if they can’t prove ownership of apartments.

Last month, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported that occupying Russian forces in the Kherson region had been purposefully shutting off electricity and water and depriving the population of internet access in order to force them to evacuate.

Yet on Monday, the region’s Russian-installed administration announced it was halting “the movement of civilian vehicles across the Dnieper by water and pontoon ferry,” citing “increased military danger” and threats to civilians.

Russia has focused on striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power shortages and rolling outages across the country. The capital, Kyiv, was having hourly rotating blackouts Sunday in parts of the city and the surrounding region.

Ukraine’s state-owned electricity grid operator Ukrenergo on Monday announced additional power outages in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions.

To repair the energy system, experts say that Ukraine needs high-voltage transformers and distribution and communication equipment, and that the deliveries must be systematic.

“It is important that there are constant, not one-time deliveries,” Gennadii Riabtsev, chief researcher on energy security at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, told the AP.

The first delivery of high voltage transformers from the European Union is expected in the coming weeks, but this supply isn't enough to significantly improve the situation, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Sunday that about 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country. He called on Ukrainians to endure the hardships, saying, “we must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”

Meanwhile, in another annexed region, Donetsk, Russian-installed officials accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the regional capital, also called Donetsk, with HIMARS rocket launchers early on Monday.

The city's Kremlin-backed mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, said a fire broke out in an administrative building of the Donetsk Railways, but that the blaze had been contained and there were no casualties. Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident. The city of Donetsk has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

In Ukrainian-controlled territory, Russian shelling over the past 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded seven more, according to a Monday statement from Ukraine’s presidential office.

The office's deputy head, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that Russian strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region targeted civilian objects including a cultural center, farmers’ warehouses and private residences.

The official noted that the Zaporizhzhia region — also illegally annexed by Russia in September but not fully controlled by Russian forces — was shelled 52 times over the past 24 hours, and one person was killed. Two cities near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Marhanets and Myrove -- were shelled by heavy artillery and currently remain without power.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensifies in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns

Facing a midterm election that will define, and quite possibly constrict, the next two years of his term, President Joe Biden is treading a difficult line. At times he is the optimist, with a bright promise of better days ahead, only to then paint what he sees as a darker portrait of a Congress potentially controlled by hard-right Republicans. Biden is leaning on the positive at a time when many voters are feeling the pain of record inflation and higher prices, and harbor deep concerns about the fragility of democracy itself. Just 25% of Americans said the country is headed in the right direction in an October AP-NORC survey.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians. David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not guilty plea for him. A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians. The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape's public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden kicked off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. He campaigned Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war

Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war

A resident of the Russian-occupied capital of Ukraine's Kherson region says soldiers are forcing civilians from their apartments and  moving in themselves. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city Friday suggested that Russia could be preparing for intense urban warfare as the southern city becomes a growing focus of the war. Russia-installed authorities in Kherson have urged civilians to leave the city in anticipation of Ukrainian advances and say that Russian forces might soon withdraw. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested the Russians were feigning a pullout to lure in Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what it means when someone says bananas are 'radioactive'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News