Presidents and popes over the years: Gifts, gaffes, grief

—After John Paul died in 2005, Bush became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a papal funeral.

—At his first audience with John Paul’s successor, Pope Benedict XVI, Bush’s overly casual behavior was noted by many Italians and Vatican watchers. He addressed the pope as “sir,” rather than the customary “your holiness,” and leaned far back in his chair with one leg thrown informally over another, instead of the ramrod-straight physical posture more commonly seen in the pontiff’s presence. Rome’s ANSA agency flashed a “Gaffe Presidente” headline.

—For Benedict’s first U.S. tour as pope, there were several presidential firsts: Bush traveled to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to meet the pontiff’s plane, brought the largest crowd of his presidency to the South Lawn for Benedict’s arrival ceremony, and hosted a dinner in the pope’s honor that Benedict didn't attend.

—Former President Barack Obama met with Pope Francis twice, once at the Vatican in 2014 and again during the pope’s 2015 visit to the U.S., where Obama met Francis on the tarmac at Andrews and played host in the Oval Office. Before 11,000 people on the South Lawn of the White House, Obama praised the pope as a “living example of Jesus’ teachings,” while Francis lauded Obama for his commitment to addressing climate change.