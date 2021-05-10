 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prost! Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again
0 comments
AP

Prost! Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MUNICH (AP) — Bavarians were able to enjoy a tall beer in the spring sun Monday in several areas, as some outdoor beer gardens reopened in the southern German state.

Bavaria had an overall seven-day average rate of increase of 119.5 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, but areas below 100 cases per 100,000 were allowed to reopen their iconic beer gardens.

In places like Inning, on the western outskirts of Munich, people were again drinking beer lakeside on the Ammersee and gazing at the picturesque Alps in the distance.

Beer gardens in Munich are not yet open, but preparations were being made for them to again start serving customers on Wednesday.

Overall, Germany has reported 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 with nearly 85,000 deaths.

Under the new guidelines in Bavaria, it takes about a week for a region to be able to reopen outdoor dining and drinking areas. More than a dozen areas have already gotten the go-ahead.

Yet even when allowed to reopen, patrons must obey strict mask-wearing and social distancing regulations.

The improvement in Germany's virus situation came too late for Bavaria's beloved Oktoberfest celebrations this year. The festivities were canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during a global pandemic. Oktoberfest typically attracts about 6 million visitors from around the world.

Underlining the fact that the pandemic is far from over in Germany, the country’s top security official, Interior Ministry Horst Seehofer, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Monday.

Seehofer’s spokesman, Steve Alter, told the dpa news agency that the popular Bavarian politician was in quarantine at home and is exhibiting no symptoms.

The 71-year-old minister had previously told reporters he received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on April 14, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

———

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New US panel aims to separate science and politics

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Walz lifts most Minnesota virus restrictions by Memorial Day
Government & Politics

Walz lifts most Minnesota virus restrictions by Memorial Day

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will lift nearly all its COVID-19 restrictions just before Memorial Day weekend and drop its statewide mask requirement no later than July 1, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday, saying the mask mandate could even even sooner once 70% of residents age 16 and older get their first dose of vaccine.

+9
Texas GOP's voting restriction bill passes House
National

Texas GOP's voting restriction bill passes House

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has become the latest Republican-dominated state to advance sweeping new limits on voting, despite no evidence of any problems with last year’s vote and a coalition of state and federal officials calling the 2020 presidential election the most secure in history.

Watch Now: Related Video

AZ Republicans Tell DOJ Not To Worry About Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News