Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

Putin has hardly ever worn a mask publicly, though he appeared to work largely remotely and was rarely seen in public for a period before he was vaccinated.

On Monday, Putin attended several public events, most of which were indoors and where it appeared from images on TV that no one wore masks. He shook hands with Russian Paralympians and pinned medals on them, attended military exercises alongside Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and other officials, and met with Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose hand he also shook.

During the meeting with the Paralympians, Putin signaled that he was aware of cases close to him.

“Even in my circle problems occur with this COVID,” the Russian leader was quoted by the state RIA Novosti news agency as saying. “We need to look into what's really happening there. I think I may have to quarantine soon myself. A lot of people around (me) are sick."

Peskov later said Putin was speaking “figuratively.”

Asked Tuesday about why Putin proceeded with public events, Peskov said that the decision to self-isolate was made after “doctors completed their testing, their procedures.” Peskov said without explaining that “no one's health was endangered” at Monday's events.