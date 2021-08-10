Russia, Central Asian allies hold drills near Afghanistan

Russia’s Central Military District chief, Col.-Gen. Alexander Lapin, noted that the exercise was conducted amid the exacerbation of the situation in Afghanistan raising “the threat of penetration of radical terrorist groups” into Central Asian nations.

"I am sure that future joint actions will help strengthen the military cooperation and protect our countries from military aggression,” he said.

The drills in Tajikistan followed last week's exercise in Uzbekistan that involved 1,500 Russian and Uzbek troops and 200 military vehicles. As part of the maneuvers, four Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers flew from their base in western Russia to strike mock militant camps at the Termez firing range in Uzbekistan near the border with Afghanistan.

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government forces has escalated recently as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country. The Taliban have captured five out of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals in less than a week and are now battling the Western-backed government for control of several others, including Lashkar Gah in Helmand, and Kandahar and Farah in provinces of the same names.