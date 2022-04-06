 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Russian oligarchs face problems due to sanctions

  • Updated
  • 0

Russian oligarchs have been propping up the economy of cities around the global and buying up luxury properties. They also hold superyachts, private jets and offshore bank accounts around the world. As these assets are sanctioned and seized as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts talk about how this could be a step towards ending global corruption and the impact it may have on the war in Ukraine. 

To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NYC police arrest homeless, advocates in latest crackdown

NYC police arrest homeless, advocates in latest crackdown

New York City authorities are continuing to dismantle homeless encampments on city streets, but are facing resistance among some who say they have nowhere else to go. Homeless people living in tents in the Lower East Side of Manhattan stood their ground Wednesday as a sanitation crew awaited orders from police. More than a dozen police officers and other officials huddled around the small encampment. Multiple people were arrested, including two homeless people and some of their advocates. Mayor Eric Adams has made it a priority to remove encampments, but advocates say the Democrat has yet to release comprehensive solutions.

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

A judge has ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources lacks the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals without established standards. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business. They allege the DNR has required businesses to remediate PFAS contamination since 2019 without any basis in statute or regulations. Environmentalists counter that the DNR must react quickly to pollution and not wait for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules. But Bohren says the agency has to do things in the proper way so everyone has fair notice of what is considered a hazardous substance.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers

US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers

Federal prosecutors have charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening. Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security. Court documents allege Taherzadeh provided Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems and other gifts. 

Israel government loses majority as religious lawmaker quits

Israel government loses majority as religious lawmaker quits

An Israeli lawmaker has quit the government’s ruling coalition after a dispute over religious observance during the Passover holiday, throwing the fragile alliance into disarray. Backbencher Idit Silman’s departure on Wednesday raises the possibility of new parliamentary elections less than a year after the government took office. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government remains in power but it's hamstrung in the 120-seat parliament and could struggle to function. Silman, from Bennett’s religious-nationalist Yamina party, had opposed allowing people to bring leavened bread and foodstuffs into public hospitals — food prohibited according to religious tradition during the Passover holiday. But there are signs Silman had been plotting her exit for some time.

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms. 

Staunch crackdown supporter to run for Hong Kong's top job

Staunch crackdown supporter to run for Hong Kong's top job

Hong Kong’s No. 2 official has submitted his resignation and plans to seek the top job in a sign of Beijing further tightening its grip on the city and its politics. Chief Secretary John Lee is a staunch supporter of the Beijing-backed crackdown on pro-democracy activists that followed huge protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Lee is seen as Beijing’s favored candidate in the May election that will be decided by a committee with majority pro-Beijing members. The current Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday she would not seek a second term. Lee was a career police officer and Lam's secretary for security during the protests. 

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson was confirmed on Thursday. The vote was 53-47 with three Republicans voting for confirmation. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor." 

UK Treasury chief fights to save reputation in tax storm

UK Treasury chief fights to save reputation in tax storm

Britain’s Treasury chief is fighting to save his reputation by requesting an investigation of his own conduct after a series of news reports on his family’s finances raised questions about his judgment. Rishi Sunak asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday for a review of all the disclosures Sunak has made since becoming a government minister. Sunak’s standing has been damaged by revelations that his Indian-born wife took advantage of rules that allow many foreigners to escape U.K. taxes on their overseas income. It came at the same time he was raising income taxes for most residents already facing a cost-of-living crisis tied to soaring energy prices.

Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol has put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to gather evidence of Russian atrocities and braces for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east. A U.S. defense official says Russia has completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north. At the United Nations, the U.S. and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting of the Security Council called by Russia to press its baseless claims that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK says 'all options are on the table' if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News