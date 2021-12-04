Scholz's party approves deal for new German coalition govt

Scholz set his sights for the new alliance beyond just the four-year term that is now beginning. He said the government aims “to work together in a friendly way and be re-elected.”

The convention backed the coalition deal by 598 votes to seven, with three abstentions.

The plan is for parliament to elect Scholz as chancellor on Wednesday. He will lead what is known as a “traffic light” coalition after the parties' colors of red, green and yellow.

Before that can happen, members of the three parties need to approve the coalition deal. A vote by the Free Democrats is expected on Sunday and the result of a ballot of the Greens’ 125,000-strong membership is expected on Monday.

Key pledges by the prospective partners include an increase in Germany's minimum wage to 12 euros ($13.50) per hour from the current 9.60 euros — a move that Scholz has said “means a wage increase for 10 million.” And they also aim to get 400,000 new apartments per year built in an effort to curb rising rental prices.