Shipwreck of civilization: Pope comforts migrants on Lesbos

Pope Francis attends a meeting with Archbishop of Athens and leader of Greece's Orthodox Church, Ieronymos II at the Orthodox archbishopric in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. On the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece, aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches, Francis is set to hold meetings about an emerging alliance between the eastern and western branches of Christianity to respond to climate change and other major global problems.
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good.
Pope Francis arrives at a meeting with members of the Greece religious community at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches.
Members of the Greece religious community sit in front of a giant poster of Athen's landmark Mt. Lycabettus during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches.
Pope Francis talks to a nun during a meeting with members of the Greece religious community at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches.
Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with members of the religious community at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good.
Security stand at the entrance of Karatepe refugee camp ahead of the visit of Pope Francis, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
NGO members hold a banner outside Karatepe refugee camp before the visit of Pope Francis, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Refugees arrive in a tent at the Karatepe refugee camp prior the meeting with Pope Francis, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou waves as she arrives at the Karatepe refugee camp before the visit of Pope Francis, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Refugees sit in the tent at the Karatepe refugee camp prior the meeting with Pope Francis, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Migrants wait in a queue before the visit of Pope Francis at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
A migrant brushes her teeth as police secure the area before the visit of Pope Francis at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Migrants gather outside their container houses before the visit of Pope Francis at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Migrants gather outside their tents before the visit of Pope Francis at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
A child looks from the window of a container house at the Karatepe refugee camp before the visit of Pope Francis, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Pope Francis smiles as a stray dog stands in front of him during a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe.
Pope Francis arrives at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe.
A family walks at the Karatepe refugee camp before the visit of Pope Francis, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis returns Sunday to Lesbos, the Greek island at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe to comfort its asylum-seekers, after pointedly criticizing European governments for their current handling of migrants during a visit to two hard-hit countries.
Pope Francis attends a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe.
Pope Francis meets migrants during his visit at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is offering comfort migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."
Pope Francis speaks during a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is offering comfort migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."
Pope Francis meets migrants during his visit at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is offering comfort migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."
Pope Francis meets a child during a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is offering comfort migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."
Christian Tango Mukaya, a 30-year-old asylum-seeker from Congo, right, and other migrants wave to the Pope Francis during his visit at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is offering comfort migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."
Pope Francis meets a child during a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is offering comfort migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."
Pope Francis hugs a migrant during his visit at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Pope Francis is offering comfort migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."
By NICOLE WINFIELD, TRISHA THOMAS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”
“Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis said at the Mavrovouni camp, a cluster of white U.N. containers on the edge of the sea lined by barbed wire fencing and draped with laundry hanging from lines.
Arriving at the camp, a maskless Francis took his time walking along the barricades, patting children and babies on the head and posing for selfies. He gave a “thumbs up” after he was serenaded by African women singing a song of welcome.
It was Francis’ second trip to Lesbos in five years and he lamented that little had changed since 2016, when Lesbos was at the heart of a massive wave of migration to Europe and Francis brought 12 Syrian Muslim refugees home with him aboard the papal plane.
That concrete gesture of solidarity had raised hopes among the current residents of the Lesbos camp, many of whom have given birth to children here while waiting for their asylum claims to be processed and saw in Francis’ visit a chance at finally getting out.
“It is a grace for us that the pope is coming here. We have a lot of problems here as refugees, a lot of suffering,” said Enice Kiaku from Congo, whose 2-year-old son on her lap was born on Lesbos. But like little Guilain, she has no identity documents and is stuck.