Social media crackdown continues after siege of US Capitol

The suspensions mean some Twitter users will lose followers, in some cases by the thousands, the company said.

The QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. Twitter has been trying to rein in QAnon for months, removing more than 7,000 accounts in July.

Twitter's suspensions followed a flurry of actions by tech giants that silenced rival social media platform Parler, a magnet for the far right. Apple and Google removed Parler from their app stores late last week and Amazon took it offline Monday when it stopped providing it with web-hosting services, citing Parler's failure to remove a surge of dangerous content “that encourages and incites violence against others.”

Parler has sued to get back online, arguing in a federal court Monday that Amazon was abusing its market power in a way that “will kill Parler’s business — at the very time it is set to skyrocket.”