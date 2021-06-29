Spain takes first step to legalize gender self-determination

Negotiations within the Cabinet were “long and difficult,” Irene Montero, Equality Minister and a prominent leader of United We Can said Tuesday. But the final draft, she added, was “a giant's step" in guaranteeing the rights of the transgender community.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the leader of the Socialist, said that the draft law put Spain “at the international forefront” in rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex communities.

The law also bans so-called conversion therapies to suppress sexual orientation or gender identity, establishes fines and punishment for attacks on LGBTI people and overturns a ban that prevented lesbian couples from registering their children under both parents' names.

“We recognize the right of everyone to be whoever they want to be,” he wrote.

The Spanish government's move comes amid deep divisions in the European Union on the issue, and with a backlash against LGBTI rights playing out in Hungary and Poland, two countries led by illiberal populist governments who have used the issue in an apparent attempt to energize their conservative voters.