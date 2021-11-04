Spiraling infections grip low-vaccination parts of Europe

In neighboring Slovenia, the official STA news agency said hospitals were filling up fast, and a new record of 4,511 daily infections was reported Thursday.

Hospitals in the nation of 2 million already have scrapped non-urgent interventions to make space for COVID-19 patients. The country has introduced COVID-19 passes for the working population but the government has said surging infections could force a lockdown.

Jelko Kacin, the pandemic response coordinator, described the situation as “a dictatorship of a minority of the unvaccinated and irresponsible over the majority who have been vaccinated on time and who are complying with the measures,” STA reported. He announced tightening of COVID pass rules.

Serbia's government pandemic crisis team met Thursday as medical experts urged a 10-day lockdown and requiring COVID passes for all indoor venues. But authorities decided only to prolong a fall vacation for school children and extend COVID passes for two additional hours, starting from 8 p.m., rather than 10 p.m. in bars, restaurants and night clubs.

Serbia's populist government has been reluctant to tighten pandemic regulations, focusing on getting more people vaccinated. In Serbia, as in Slovenia, vaccination rates are just over 50%.