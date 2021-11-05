State Dept. names new coordinator on 'Havana Syndrome' cases

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said at a recent hearing that after speaking to victims, there was still "clearly a disconnect as to what is happening at the top levels of the State Department and how victims are being treated in some cases.”

Shaheen has introduced new legislation to fix what she described as differences in how various agencies are investigating and treating cases.

“There’s still not enough information that’s being shared, not enough coordination that’s being done,” she said in an interview. “There’s not a unanimity of response on how to deal with it.”

CIA Director Burns, pressed on Havana Syndrome cases at a separate hearing last week, noted that the agency's investigation into the cases is led by a key leader responsible for the operation to find Osama Bin Laden. He did not refer to the cases as “attacks” after being asked by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., whether he would use that word.

“We’ve worked very hard to improve care, the care that our officers and sometimes their family members deserve,” Burns said. “And we have mounted an extraordinarily vigorous effort to get to the bottom of the questions of who and what may be causing these as well.”